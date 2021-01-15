Monster Hunter releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Sony Pictures’ Monster Hunter (2020) is releasing to Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 2nd, 2021. It is likely a digital offering will begin two weeks before, if not simultaneously with the disc release.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, SPHE has packaged Monster Hunter in 2-disc editions with a Digital Copy that can be redeemed with Movies Anywhere partners.

We’re still waiting on confirmation of disc specs and any bonus material if offered.

Monster Hunter on 4k Blu-ray is priced $40.99, Blu-ray $22.99 (List: $34.99), and DVD $19.99 (List: $30.99) Buy on Amazon.

Monster Hunter is based on the video game series from Capcom that released to theaters on December 18, 2020 under Screen Gems.

The film was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and stars veteran action/sci-fi actress Milla Jovovich as Army Ranger Captain Natalie Artemi.