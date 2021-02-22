Home Giveaways 4k Blu-ray Giveaway Every Day This Week
4k Blu-ray Giveaway Every Day This Week

Ultra HD Blu-ray logo transparent PNGWe’re giving away a 4k Blu-ray every day this week to celebrate 5 years since the first releases in 2016. Just look on Twitter each day for the featured title. Retweet and be sure to Follow Us so we can contact you if you win. One random winner will be selected every day. Shipping within the US only. See our Twitter feed below for the latest tweets.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Full Giveaway Rules

