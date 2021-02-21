Home 4k The Newest 4k Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Feb. 2021 Edition
The Newest 4k Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Feb. 2021 Edition

netflix 4k feb 2021It’s almost becoming standard for new movies and shows on Netflix to offer 4k Ultra HD resolution. As internet speeds get faster and bandwidth gets wider, the possibility of streaming 4k at home has become more accessible. Many 4k titles also offer Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, both providing an enhanced presentation of video imagery and sound on 4k HDR TVs, devices that display HDR, and audio systems that support Dolby Atmos. Here’s a look at the newest titles offered in those video/audio formats. Also see How to Stream 4k/HDR on Netflix and How to Get Dolby Atmos on Netflix.

The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix, Feb. 2021

Shows

  • Behind Her Eyes (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Bridgerton (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos
  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (1 Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Dream Home Makeover (New Season) 4k 5.1
  • Fate: The Winx Saga (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos
  • Lupin (1 Season) [French] 4k HDR 5.1
  • Monarca (New Season) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) 4k 5.1
  • Surviving Death (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • The Crew (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos

Movies

  • Enola Holmes HD DV 5.1
  • The Midnight Sky 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Little Things 4k HDR Atmos
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 4k HDR 5.1
  • To All the Boys Always and Forever (2021) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Project Power (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Kiss The Ground (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Penguin Bloom (2021) 4k 5.1
  • Space Sweepers (2021) [Korean] HD HDR 5.1
  • Over the Moon (2020) HD HDR 5.1
  • love, guaranteed (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Accomplice (2021) doc 4k Stereo
  • Below Zero (2021) [Spanish] 4k 5.1
  • Rose Island (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Angel Has Fallen (2019) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Always Be My Maybe (2019) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Adrift (2018) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Search for Life in Space (2016) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Dancing Birds (2019) doc 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Angry Birds 2 Movie (2019) 4k HDR 5.1
  • For the Love of Spock 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Half of It (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Dig (2021) 4k HDR Atmos
  • The White Tiger (2021) 4k 5.1
  • Someone Great (2019) 4k HDR 5.1
  • A Fall from Grace (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (2018) doc 4k 5.1
  • First They Killed My Father (2017) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Sleepover (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Devil All the Time (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Rebecca (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • Pieces of a Woman (2020) 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) 4k 5.1
  • We Can Be Heroes (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

See a list of all 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos Titles on Netflix

