‘Monster Hunter’ Blu-ray Package Art & Home Release Dates Confirmed

Monster Hunter 4k Blu-raySony Pictures has revealed the package art and official release date for Monster Hunter (2020) starring Milla Jovovich. The film will release to Digital on Feb. 16th, followed by Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 2nd, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, SPHE has packaged Monster Hunter in 2-disc editions with a Digital Copy that can be redeemed with Movies Anywhere partners.

We’re still waiting on confirmation of disc specs and any bonus material if offered.

Monster Hunter on 4k Blu-ray is priced $40.99 (we expect this to drop soon), Blu-ray $22.99 (List: $34.99), and DVD $19.99 (List: $30.99) Buy on Amazon.

Monster Hunter is based on the video game series from Capcom that released to theaters on December 18, 2020 under Screen Gems.

Monster Hunter Blu-ray

