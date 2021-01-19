‘Monster Hunter’ Blu-ray Package Art & Home Release Dates Confirmed

Sony Pictures has revealed the package art and official release date for Monster Hunter (2020) starring Milla Jovovich. The film will release to Digital on Feb. 16th, followed by Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 2nd, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, SPHE has packaged Monster Hunter in 2-disc editions with a Digital Copy that can be redeemed with Movies Anywhere partners.

We’re still waiting on confirmation of disc specs and any bonus material if offered.

Monster Hunter on 4k Blu-ray is priced $40.99 (we expect this to drop soon), Blu-ray $22.99 (List: $34.99), and DVD $19.99 (List: $30.99) Buy on Amazon.

Monster Hunter is based on the video game series from Capcom that released to theaters on December 18, 2020 under Screen Gems.



