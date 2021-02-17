Home Blu-ray Disc King Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector's Edition
King Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

By hdreport
King Kong 1976 Collector's Edition Blu-rayShout! Factory is releasing a Collector’s Edition of the 1976 film King Kong on Region A Blu-ray. The edition arrives on May 11, 2021.

King Kong is presented in 1080p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The 2-disc edition includes both the 136-minute Theatrical Cut and 182-minute Extended Cut. Audio formats TBD. Extras have not been announced.

King Kong (1976) Special Edition is priced $34.98 on Blu-ray. Order on Amazon

Synopsis: Synopsis: The Petrox company’s search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong’s grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!

