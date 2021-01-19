New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19th, 2021

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray Disc? This week you can pick up Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story directed by Martin Scorsese from a newly restored 4k transfer on 1080p Blu-ray issued by Criterion Collection.
Japanese anime series Blade Of The Immortal is available in a 3-disc Complete Collection from Section 23 as well as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 2 from Funimation.
And, Dreamland (2020) starring Margot Robbie is available in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Paramount.
On 4k Blu-ray, John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness (1987) and They Live (1988) have both been upgraded for Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as the apocalyptic 2012 (2009) from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19, 2021
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- 2012
- They Live
- Prince of Darkness
Blu-ray
- Dreamland
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – The Criterion Collection
- Accepted
- The Kid Detective
- JSA – Joint Security Area (Special Edition)
- Giant From The Unknown (1958) – 4k restoration
- A Serbian Film (Uncut & Uncensored Edition)
- Spiral
- Max Cloud
- Triple 9
- Dead Reckoning (2020)
- Casper
- Martin Eden
- Slap Shot
- The Climb
- Your Hightness
- Spacewalker
- Bartender: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- Homefront
Anime TV Series
- Blade Of The Immortal
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Season 6
- Dragon Ball Z: Season 7
- Battle Athletes TV Series & OVA
Double Features
- Batwoman & The Panther Women: Double Feature – 4k restoration
- Afterglow + Ray Meets Helen – Double Feature
Here’s a link to all of this week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases on Amazon.