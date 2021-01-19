Home Blu-ray Disc New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19th, 2021
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19th, 2021

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray Disc? This week you can pick up Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story directed by Martin Scorsese from a newly restored 4k transfer on 1080p Blu-ray issued by Criterion Collection.

Japanese anime series Blade Of The Immortal is available in a 3-disc Complete Collection from Section 23 as well as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 2 from Funimation.

And, Dreamland (2020) starring Margot Robbie is available in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Paramount.

On 4k Blu-ray, John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness (1987) and They Live (1988) have both been upgraded for Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as the apocalyptic 2012 (2009) from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Ultra HD Blu-ray

  • 2012
  • They Live
  • Prince of Darkness

Blu-ray

  • Dreamland
  • Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – The Criterion Collection
  • Accepted
  • The Kid Detective
  • JSA – Joint Security Area (Special Edition)
  • Giant From The Unknown (1958) – 4k restoration
  • A Serbian Film (Uncut & Uncensored Edition)
  • Spiral
  • Max Cloud
  • Triple 9
  • Dead Reckoning (2020)
  • Casper
  • Martin Eden
  • Slap Shot
  • The Climb
  • Your Hightness
  • Spacewalker
  • Bartender: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
  • Homefront

Anime TV Series

  • Blade Of The Immortal
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 2
  • Dragon Ball Z: Season 6
  • Dragon Ball Z: Season 7
  • Battle Athletes TV Series & OVA

Double Features

  • Batwoman & The Panther Women: Double Feature – 4k restoration
  • Afterglow + Ray Meets Helen – Double Feature

Here’s a link to all of this week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases on Amazon.

