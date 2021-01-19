New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19th, 2021

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray Disc? This week you can pick up Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story directed by Martin Scorsese from a newly restored 4k transfer on 1080p Blu-ray issued by Criterion Collection.

Japanese anime series Blade Of The Immortal is available in a 3-disc Complete Collection from Section 23 as well as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 2 from Funimation.

And, Dreamland (2020) starring Margot Robbie is available in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Paramount.

On 4k Blu-ray, John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness (1987) and They Live (1988) have both been upgraded for Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as the apocalyptic 2012 (2009) from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19, 2021

Ultra HD Blu-ray

2012

They Live

Prince of Darkness

Blu-ray

Dreamland

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese – The Criterion Collection

Accepted

The Kid Detective

JSA – Joint Security Area (Special Edition)

Giant From The Unknown (1958) – 4k restoration

A Serbian Film (Uncut & Uncensored Edition)

Spiral

Max Cloud

Triple 9

Dead Reckoning (2020)

Casper

Martin Eden

Slap Shot

The Climb

Your Hightness

Spacewalker

Bartender: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

Homefront

Anime TV Series

Blade Of The Immortal

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 2

Dragon Ball Z: Season 6

Dragon Ball Z: Season 7

Battle Athletes TV Series & OVA

Double Features

Batwoman & The Panther Women: Double Feature – 4k restoration

Afterglow + Ray Meets Helen – Double Feature

