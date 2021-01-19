Home Digital HD New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 19, 2021
New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 19, 2021

new-digital-jan-19-2021-960x600-6upHere are some highlights for digital releases this week. In movies you can now purchase Let Him Go (2020) starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner (2020), documentary The Climb (2020), horror film The Cleansing Hour (2020), comedy/mystery The Kid Detective (2020), and horror/thriller Ten Minutes to Midnight (2021).

From TV series All American: Season 3, The Bachelor: Season 25, A Perfect Planet: Season 1, 9-1-1 Season 4, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2, and The Good Doctor: Season 4 are all available for purchase. See all new Digital releases available at Amazon.

Movies

  • Let Him Go (2020) [HD,UHD]
  • The Cleansing Hour (2020)
  • The Kid Detective (2020)
  • Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy
  • Personhood: Policing Pregnant Women in America
  • Ten Minutes to Midnight
  • Case Closed: Sunflowers of Inferno (2015) [English Dub]
  • The Climb (2020)
  • Bring Me a Dream (2021)
  • Carlos Varela: Live In Havana
  • How It Feels To Be Free (2021)

TV Series

  • All American: Season 3
  • 9-1-1 Season 4
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2
  • 1000-lb Sisters Season 2
  • Below Deck, Season 8
  • The Good Doctor Season 04
  • Atlanta Justice Season 1
  • 100 Day Dream Home, Season 2
  • Street Outlaws Season 17
  • Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days Season 1
  • A Perfect Planet, Season 1
  • Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Season 3
  • Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5
  • Kids Baking Championship, Season 9
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Season 12
  • Ty Breaker, Season 1
  • Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked Season 1
  • Paranormal Declassified, Season 1
  • Straight Up Steve Austin, Season 2

Here’s a link to all new Digital Releases on Amazon.

