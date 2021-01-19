New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 19, 2021

Here are some highlights for digital releases this week. In movies you can now purchase Let Him Go (2020) starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner (2020), documentary The Climb (2020), horror film The Cleansing Hour (2020), comedy/mystery The Kid Detective (2020), and horror/thriller Ten Minutes to Midnight (2021).

From TV series All American: Season 3, The Bachelor: Season 25, A Perfect Planet: Season 1, 9-1-1 Season 4, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2, and The Good Doctor: Season 4 are all available for purchase. See all new Digital releases available at Amazon.

New Digital HD & UHD Releases, Jan. 19, 2021

Movies

Let Him Go (2020) [HD,UHD]

The Cleansing Hour (2020)

The Kid Detective (2020)

Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy

Personhood: Policing Pregnant Women in America

Ten Minutes to Midnight

Case Closed: Sunflowers of Inferno (2015) [English Dub]

The Climb (2020)

Bring Me a Dream (2021)

Carlos Varela: Live In Havana

How It Feels To Be Free (2021)

TV Series

All American: Season 3

9-1-1 Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2

1000-lb Sisters Season 2

Below Deck, Season 8

The Good Doctor Season 04

Atlanta Justice Season 1

100 Day Dream Home, Season 2

Street Outlaws Season 17

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days Season 1

A Perfect Planet, Season 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Season 3

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5

Kids Baking Championship, Season 9

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 12

Ty Breaker, Season 1

Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked Season 1

Paranormal Declassified, Season 1

Straight Up Steve Austin, Season 2

