Paramount+ Launch Date Officially Announced

By hdreport
Paramount Plus logo transparentViacomCBS will launch the streaming service Paramount+ on March 4, 2021 in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America (the Nordics and Australia to follow).

At the same time, the company’s existing CBS All Access service will be rebranded and merged with Paramount+.

According to the announcement, the transition will expand CBS All Access to include content from ViacomCBS’ “leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands.”

The service is expected to offered in two tiers: $5.99 per month with limited commercials; $9.99 per month commercial free.

Paramount+ is also expected to launch in international markets, first debuting in Latin America on March 4, 2021, the Nordics on March 25, 2021, and Australia in mid-2021.

