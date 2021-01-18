Home Blu-ray Disc 'Southland Tales' restored for new Blu-ray edition with two versions
‘Southland Tales’ restored for new Blu-ray edition with two versions

Southland Tales - Cannes Cut - Theatrical Cut Blu-rayRichard Kelly’s Southland Tales is releasing to a new 2-disc Blu-ray edition with both the 160-minute Cannes Cut (that premiered in 2006) and the 145-minute Theatrical Cut that released in the US the following year.

The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Seann William Scott, was restored in 2k and director-approved for this new edition from Arrow Films.

The soundtrack to Southland Tales is provided in the original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as PCM 2.0 stereo. Subtitles are offered in English.

Southland Tales 2-disc Limited Edition (Release Date: Jan. 26, 2021) is available to order for $19.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.


Limited Edition Contents

  • New 2K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by director Richard Kelly and director of photography Steven Poster
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of both versions of the film: the 145-minute theatrical cut and the 160-minute Cannes cut , which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006
  • Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio commentary on the theatrical cut by Richard Kelly
  • It s a Madcap World: The Making of an Unfinished Film, a new in-depth retrospective documentary on the film, featuring contributions by Richard Kelly and members of the original crew
  • USIDent TV: Surveilling the Southland, an archival featurette on the making of the film, featuring interviews with the cast and crew
  • This is the Way the World Ends, an archival animated short set in the Southland Tales universe
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey
  • Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Peter Tonguette and Simon Ward

Synopsis

SOUTHLAND TALES is an ensemble piece set in the futuristic landscape of Los Angeles, as it stands on the brink of social, economic and environmental disaster. Boxer Santaros (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) is an action star who’s stricken with amnesia. His life intertwines with Krysta Now (Sarah Michelle Gellar), an adult film star developing her own reality television project, and Ronald Taverner (Seann William Scott), a Hermosa Beach police officer who holds the key to a vast conspiracy.

hdreport
