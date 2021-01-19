Home Channel News Sling TV adds NHL Center Ice to streaming channel lineup
Channel NewsNewsStreamingSling TV

Sling TV adds NHL Center Ice to streaming channel lineup

By contributor
0

NHL Center Ice logoDish’s Sling TV is the first streaming service to add the premium sports add-on NHL Center Ice to its lineup.

The premium service offers up to 40 live out-of-market regular-season NHL matchups every week.

“We’re thrilled to give our customers and hockey fans everywhere NHL Center Ice on SLING TV, which will offer the best NHL experience in the game,” said David Teplinsky, vice president of Programming and Strategy, SLING TV. 

In addition to NHL Center Ice, NHL games are available on NBCSN, NHL Network and local stations.

The NHL Center Ice package with Sling TV typically costs $29 per month.

Related Articles:

Previous article‘Southland Tales’ restored for new Blu-ray edition with two versions
Next article‘Monster Hunter’ Blu-ray Package Art & Home Release Dates Confirmed
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Channel News

DirecTV offers Free Preview of NBA League Pass

contributor - 0
DirecTV is currently offering a free preview of NBA League Pass from Monday, January 18 through Sunday, January 24. The premium sports add-on can be...
Read more
Digital HD

New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 19, 2021

hdreport - 0
Here are some highlights for digital releases this week. In movies you can now purchase Let Him Go (2020) starring Diane Lane and Kevin...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19th, 2021

hdreport - 0
Want to know what's new on Blu-ray Disc? This week you can pick up Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story directed by Martin...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

DirecTV offers Free Preview of NBA League Pass

Channel News contributor - 0
DirecTV is currently offering a free preview of NBA League Pass from Monday, January 18 through Sunday, January 24. The premium sports add-on can be...
Read more

New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 19, 2021

Digital HD hdreport - 0
Here are some highlights for digital releases this week. In movies you can now purchase Let Him Go (2020) starring Diane Lane and Kevin...
Read more

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 19th, 2021

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Want to know what's new on Blu-ray Disc? This week you can pick up Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story directed by Martin...
Read more

‘Monster Hunter’ Blu-ray Package Art & Home Release Dates Confirmed

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures has revealed the package art and official release date for Monster Hunter (2020) starring Milla Jovovich. The film will release to Digital on...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved