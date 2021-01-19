Sling TV adds NHL Center Ice to streaming channel lineup

Dish’s Sling TV is the first streaming service to add the premium sports add-on NHL Center Ice to its lineup.

The premium service offers up to 40 live out-of-market regular-season NHL matchups every week.

“We’re thrilled to give our customers and hockey fans everywhere NHL Center Ice on SLING TV, which will offer the best NHL experience in the game,” said David Teplinsky, vice president of Programming and Strategy, SLING TV.

In addition to NHL Center Ice, NHL games are available on NBCSN, NHL Network and local stations.

The NHL Center Ice package with Sling TV typically costs $29 per month.