The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray is now $71.99 (List: $89.99)

The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has just dropped to $71.99 on Amazon for a savings of $18 off the list price of $89.99. The 6-disc edition includes the Extended & Theatrical versions of the three Hobbit films that include An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Battle of the Five Armies (2014), along with a code redeem digital copies. On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy.

