Upcoming NBA & College Basketball in 4k on AT&T/DIRECTV

As well as broadcasting the NFL Wild Card game on Jan. 9 between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks, and the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11 between Ohio State and Alabama, AT&T/DIRECTV are providing Live 4k coverage of NBA, college, and Tournament games during February and March, 2021. (See a list of 4k channels here.)

NBA 4k Schedule January – March, 2021

Mon, Jan 11 8:30 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Ch. 106

College Basketball 4k Schedule January – March, 2021

Tues, Jan 12 9:00 PM ET Providence at Marquette Ch. 106

Tues, Jan 12 7:00 PM ET Butler at St. John’s Ch. 105

Weds, Jan 13 7:00 PM ET DePaul at Georgetown Ch. 105

Thurs, Jan 14 7:00 PM ET Purdue at Indiana Ch. 105

Fri, Jan 15 7:00 PM ET Wisconsin at Rutgers Ch. 105

Premiere League Soccer 4k Schedule

Weds Jan 13 3:15 ET Aston vs Tottenham Hotspur Ch. 106

Editor’s Note: We inadvertently posted last year’s schedule and have updated to 2021. Sorry for the misinformation about Big East Tournament times.