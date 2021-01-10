Home Streaming AT&T TV Upcoming NBA & College Basketball in 4k on AT&T/DIRECTV
Upcoming NBA & College Basketball in 4k on AT&T/DIRECTV

By hdreport
4k directv logosAs well as broadcasting the NFL Wild Card game on Jan. 9 between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks, and the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11 between Ohio State and Alabama, AT&T/DIRECTV are providing Live 4k coverage of NBA, college, and Tournament games during February and March, 2021. (See a list of 4k channels here.)

NBA 4k Schedule January – March, 2021

  • Mon, Jan 11 8:30 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Ch. 106

College Basketball 4k Schedule January – March, 2021

  • Tues, Jan 12 9:00 PM ET Providence at Marquette Ch. 106
  • Tues, Jan 12 7:00 PM ET Butler at St. John’s Ch. 105
  • Weds, Jan 13 7:00 PM ET DePaul at Georgetown Ch. 105
  • Thurs, Jan 14 7:00 PM ET Purdue at Indiana Ch. 105
  • Fri, Jan 15 7:00 PM ET Wisconsin at Rutgers Ch. 105

Premiere League Soccer 4k Schedule

  • Weds Jan 13 3:15 ET Aston vs Tottenham Hotspur Ch. 106

Editor’s Note: We inadvertently posted last year’s schedule and have updated to 2021. Sorry for the misinformation about Big East Tournament times.

