Suddenlink customers may lose local TV channels owned by Cox Media Group

Cox Media GroupSuddenlink customers may lose local channels in six markets owned by Cox Media Group if an agreement isn’t made before the existing contract expires.

The affected markets include Alexandria, Eureka, Greenville-Greenwood, Memphis, Spokane, and Tulsa.

“Our country continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and, during these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that our viewers know their trusted local stations are there for them, providing the news and information they need to make decisions for their families,” said Cox Media Group executive VP of television, Paul Curran.

