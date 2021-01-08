Marvel Studios: Legends now on Disney Plus streaming in 4k, HDR & Atmos

Two-episode miniseries Marvel Studios: Legends has premiered on Disney Plus and streams in 4k UHD with HDR10/Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supporting TVs audio systems.

The episodes also display in HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby 5.1 audio on mobile devices such as select Apple iPhones and Android-based LG, Samsung and Sony smartphones.

The premiere of Marvel Studios: Legends only brings two teaser episodes, one focused on the Marvel character Wanda Maximoff and the other on Vision, both of whom are the subjects of the nine-episode series WandaVision premiering on Jan. 15, 2021 for Disney+ subscribers.

Marvel Studios: Legends reviews characters from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) that will be part of MCU Phase Four that consists of films and series releasing 2021 through 2023. The series was executive-produced by Kevin Feige for Disney Plus platforms.

Black Widow will be the first film in Phase Four of the MCU, slated to premiere in theaters (and likely online) in May, 2021.