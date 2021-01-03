Home News The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video - Jan....
The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video – Jan. 2021 Edition

By hdreport
Want to know what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in 4k UHD? Here’s a list of recently added original series, original films, and specials that stream free with a Prime subscription. 4k UHD means the video streams in 3840 x 2160 resolution on 4k TVs. And, most new titles also feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) to expand the color depth, contrast, and luminance on TVs and devices that support the spec. Most of the titles feature Dolby 5.1 surround sound audio that takes advantage of multiple speaker setups. Otherwise, the channels will step down to 2.1 channel speaker systems. Learn how to stream 4k & HDR on Prime Video.

New 4k on Prime Video, Jan. 2021

Prime Series

  • All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur (Season 1) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Coming to America 2 (2021) 4K UHD HDR(TBD) AUDIO(TBD) Coming Soon
  • Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero (1 Season) [Spanish] – HDR 5.1
  • El Cid (1 Season) [Spanish] – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • James May: Oh Cook (Season 1) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Russell Peters: Deported (1 Season) – 4K UHD 5.1
  • Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Expanse (New Season 5) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1 Coming Soon
  • The Grand Tour (New Season 4) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Pack (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Wilds (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Truth Seekers (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Utopia (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Prime Films

  • Black Box (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Evil Eye (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • I’m Your Woman (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Locas Por El Cambio – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Sound of Metal (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Sylvie’s Love (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • The Lie (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Uncle Frank (2020) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Prime Specials / Comedy

  • What The Constitution Means To Me – 4K UHD HDR 5.1
  • Ferro (Doc, Music) – HDR 5.1

Here’s a list of everything you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in 4k & HDR.

