New Movies Streaming Free On YouTube: Jan. 2021

YouTube offers a great selection of movies free to stream with advertisements. You don’t even have to be signed in to watch these movies (unless Rated R or Mature) and most titles will stream in up to 1080p if internet bandwidth allows.

The nice thing about YouTube’s free movies service is that you can Skip Ads to continue the movie. This is not possible with other streaming services that offer free ad-supported movies like Sony’s Crackle and Fandando’s Vudu.

Here are half-a-dozen movies newly-uploaded movies that we think you might like from studios such as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Well Go.

10,000 B.C. (2008) directed by Roland Emmerich starring Camilla Belle, Steven Strait, and Omar Sharif. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021

I, Frankenstein (2014) directed by Stuart Beattie starring Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy, and Miranda Otto. Streaming quality up to 1080p (HD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021

Hulk Vs. Thor (2009) animated film produced and directed by Frank Paur. (Note: YouTube has this incorrectly titled as Hulk Vs.) Streaming quality up to 1080p (HD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’angelo, Randy Quaid, Diane Ladd, Julia Louis-dreyfus, and Juliette Lewis. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021

The Phantom of the Opera (2004) directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021

Here are a few other movies you might want to check out that were previously uploaded to YouTube.

Black Knight (2001) starring Martin Lawrence as Jamal Walker who accidentally ends up in 14th-century England. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD).

Dino King (2012) from director Han Sang-Ho — a family film that follows Speckles the Tarbosaurus. Streaming quality up to 1080p (HD).

Zookeeper (2012) starring Kevin James and Rosario Dawson is a great family comedy from MGM. Streaming Quality up to 1080p (HD).

Jump over to YouTube to see their complete library of Free with Ads movies.