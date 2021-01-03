Home News New Movies Streaming Free On YouTube: Jan. 2021
NewsStreamingYouTube

New Movies Streaming Free On YouTube: Jan. 2021

By hdreport
0

10,000 BC (2008) movie still
Warner Bros. “10,000 B.C.” (2008)

YouTube offers a great selection of movies free to stream with advertisements. You don’t even have to be signed in to watch these movies (unless Rated R or Mature) and most titles will stream in up to 1080p if internet bandwidth allows.

The nice thing about YouTube’s free movies service is that you can Skip Ads to continue the movie. This is not possible with other streaming services that offer free ad-supported movies like Sony’s Crackle and Fandando’s Vudu.

Here are half-a-dozen movies newly-uploaded movies that we think you might like from studios such as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Well Go.

  • 10,000 B.C. (2008) directed by Roland Emmerich starring Camilla Belle, Steven Strait, and Omar Sharif. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021
  • I, Frankenstein (2014) directed by Stuart Beattie starring Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy, and Miranda Otto. Streaming quality up to 1080p (HD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021
  • Hulk Vs. Thor (2009) animated film produced and directed by Frank Paur. (Note: YouTube has this incorrectly titled as Hulk Vs.) Streaming quality up to 1080p (HD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’angelo, Randy Quaid, Diane Ladd, Julia Louis-dreyfus, and Juliette Lewis. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021
  • The Phantom of the Opera (2004) directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD). Uploaded Jan. 1, 2021

Here are a few other movies you might want to check out that were previously uploaded to YouTube.

  • Black Knight (2001) starring Martin Lawrence as Jamal Walker who accidentally ends up in 14th-century England. Streaming quality up to 480p (SD).
  • Dino King (2012) from director Han Sang-Ho — a family film that follows Speckles the Tarbosaurus. Streaming quality up to 1080p (HD).
  • Zookeeper (2012) starring Kevin James and Rosario Dawson is a great family comedy from MGM. Streaming Quality up to 1080p (HD).

Jump over to YouTube to see their complete library of Free with Ads movies.

Related Articles:

Previous articleThe Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video – Jan. 2021 Edition
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video – Jan. 2021 Edition

hdreport - 0
Want to know what's new on Amazon Prime Video in 4k UHD? Here's a list of recently added original series, original films, and specials...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Invisible Man Appears (1949) & The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly (1957) releasing to Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Arrow Video is releasing The Invisible Man Appears (1949) directed by Shinsei Adachi and Shigehiro Fukushima for the first time outside of Japan. The 1080p...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of 2020

hdreport - 2
2020 will forever be marred by the coronavirus pandemic that has practically destroyed the theater industry and stalled the premiere of many new movies....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New Movies Streaming Free On YouTube: Jan. 2021

News hdreport - 0
YouTube offers a great selection of movies free to stream with advertisements. You don't even have to be signed in to watch these movies...
Read more

The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video – Jan. 2021 Edition

News hdreport - 0
Want to know what's new on Amazon Prime Video in 4k UHD? Here's a list of recently added original series, original films, and specials...
Read more

The Invisible Man Appears (1949) & The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly (1957) releasing to Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Arrow Video is releasing The Invisible Man Appears (1949) directed by Shinsei Adachi and Shigehiro Fukushima for the first time outside of Japan. The 1080p...
Read more

The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of 2020

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 2
2020 will forever be marred by the coronavirus pandemic that has practically destroyed the theater industry and stalled the premiere of many new movies....
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved