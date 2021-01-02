Home Blu-ray Disc The Invisible Man Appears (1949) & The Invisible Man Vs. The Human...
The Invisible Man Appears (1949) & The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly (1957) releasing to Blu-ray

The Invisible Man Appears & The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly Blu-rayArrow Video is releasing The Invisible Man Appears (1949) directed by Shinsei Adachi and Shigehiro Fukushima for the first time outside of Japan. The 1080p Blu-ray edition also includes The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly (1957) directed by Mitsuo Murayama.

The 1-disc edition includes original lossless Japanese mono audio and optional English subtitles on both films. Extras include a new interview with critic Kim Newman, theatrical trailer for The Invisible Man Appears, and image galleries.

The first press of this edition includes an illustrated collectors’ booklet with new writing by Keith Allison, Hayley Scanlon and Tom Vincent. Total run time with extras is 3-hours and 3-minutes.

The Invisible Man Appears & The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly (1957) (Release Date: March 16, 2021) has a MSRP of $39.95. Order on Amazon

Special Features

  • Original lossless Japanese mono audio on both films
  • Optional English subtitles for both films
  • Transparent Terrors, a newly filmed interview with critic and genre scholar Kim Newman on the history of the ‘Invisible Man’ in cinema
  • Theatrical trailer for The Invisible Man Appears
  • Image galleries for both films
  • Reversible sleeve featuring new and original artwork by Graham Humphreys
    FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by Keith Allison, Hayley Scanlon and Tom Vincent

