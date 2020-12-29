LG to display 86″ 8K QNED Mini LED TV at Virtual CES 2021

During CES 2021, LG will display new technology for large screen TVs that utilize Mini LEDs as the light source for improved brightness and contrast over other LCD displays.

The LG QNED Mini LED TVs displays combine quantum dot and NanoCell technology to produce accurate colors (the first TVs to do so).

And, the LED backlighting consists of almost 30,000 tiny LEDs with a peak brightness of 1,000,000:1 (when paired with up to 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology).

The LG lineup of new TVs for 2021 includes ten new 4K and 8K models in a range of large sizes up to 86 inches.

Refresh rates go up to 120Hz depending on model (LG did not provide specifics on sizes and refresh rates).