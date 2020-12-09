Home Blu-ray Disc Enter To Win a Blu-ray Mystery Box with 3 Discs!
Enter To Win a Blu-ray Mystery Box with 3 Discs!

By hdreport
mystery-box-2-blu-rayBack by popular demand, we’re giving away another mystery box of Blu-ray Discs! One random winner will be sent a mystery box containing at least one 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and two Blu-ray Discs! (The box isn’t quite as big as the photo, but big enough to hold 3 Blu-ray cases :)

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States. Giveaway entry period ends Dec. 15, 2020 at midnight.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Full Giveaway Rules

