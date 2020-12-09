Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing upgraded to 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

Spike Lee’s 2x-Oscar nominated film Do the Right Thing (1989) has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Feb. 2, 2020.

In 4k, the movie is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in DTS:X, with French in Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes, behind the scenes content, Making Do the Right Thing, a Spike Lee introduction, and more.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Do the Right Thing from Universal includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

Do the Right Thing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $29.98 on Amazon.

Bonus Content:

Do the Right Thing: 20 Years Later

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes

Making Do the Right Thing

Editor Barry Brown

The Riot Sequence

Cannes, 1989

Trailers

20th Anniversary Edition Feature Commentary with Director Spike Lee

Feature Commentary with Director Spike Lee, Director of Photography Ernest Dickerson, Production Designer Wynn Thomas, and Actor Joie Lee



