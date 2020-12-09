Home Blu-ray Disc Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing upgraded to 4k for Ultra HD...
Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing upgraded to 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
Do the Right Thing 4k Blu-ray

Spike Lee’s 2x-Oscar nominated film Do the Right Thing (1989) has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Feb. 2, 2020.

In 4k, the movie is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in DTS:X, with French in Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes, behind the scenes content, Making Do the Right Thing, a Spike Lee introduction, and more.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Do the Right Thing from Universal includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

Do the Right Thing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $29.98 on Amazon.

Bonus Content:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Do the Right Thing(Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Do the Right Thing: 20 Years Later
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Making Do the Right Thing
  • Editor Barry Brown
  • The Riot Sequence
  • Cannes, 1989
  • Trailers
  • 20th Anniversary Edition Feature Commentary with Director Spike Lee
  • Feature Commentary with Director Spike Lee, Director of Photography Ernest Dickerson, Production Designer Wynn Thomas, and Actor Joie Lee


Do the Right Thing 4k Blu-ray back

The Croods: A New Age up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray
