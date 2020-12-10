AT&T selling Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation

AT&T is not only looking to unload DirecTV to reduce its debt, it’s also willing to part with streaming service Crunchyroll. Sony is apparently paying $1,175B for the service.

Together with Crunchyroll, we will create the best possible experience for fans and greater opportunity for creators, producers and publishers in Japan and elsewhere,” said chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra.

Crunchyroll is an international anime streaming service with over 3 million paid subscribers and over 70 million registered users from 200 countries.

Bids for DIRECTV are much higher, with companies offering upwards of $15B for the satellite TV service. That’s nowhere near the $48.5B AT&T paid for DIRECTV in 2015.

Crunchyroll is available on most streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.