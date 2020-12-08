Home Blu-ray Disc The Croods: A New Age up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k...
The Croods: A New Age up for pre-order on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
the croods a new age 4k blu-ray fpo 400pxUniversal’s The Croods: A New Age is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD (artwork TBD). Each Blu-ray edition includes a second disc and Digital Copy to redeem with Movies Anywhere.

The Croods: A New Age on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p while 4k Blu-ray resolution displays in 2160p resolution with HDR1. The aspect ratio for for both Blu-ray formats is 2.35:1 (16×9)

Audio is provided in English DTS:X, Spanish DTS-HD 7.1, and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Croods: A New Age is priced $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray and $29.99 (List: $44.98) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Pre-order on Amazon

