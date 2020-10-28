Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

The sequel to Blumhouse’s The Craft (1996), Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy (2020) written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones has been released to digital formats just in time for Halloween.

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy is priced $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to purchase from most digital retailers. Given that ownership is just $5 more, it would seem anyone wanting to see the film would just buy it so as not to be pressured into watching or completing by a certain time.

As far as video quality, Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy is offered in Digital SD, HD, and UHD. The price is the same for all formats so why anyone would purchase SD or HD over 4k UHD is a question for the gods. The 4k UHD version, by the way, features Dolby Vision HDR where available.

Where can you buy it? Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Vudu all have Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy priced $24.99 ($19.99 to rent). FandangoNow has the movie priced the highest at $27.99 ($19.99 to rent).

Vudu may have the best deal out of all the digital retailers. For $29.99 you can get both Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy (2020) and Blumhouse’s The Craft (1996) in a bundle. Unfortunately, Blumhouse’s The Craft is only available right now in Digital HD.

Synopsis: In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an electric foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.





