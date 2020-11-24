Giveaway: Eddie Murphy in Coming to America 4k Blu-ray SteelBook!

We’re giving away a copy of Coming to America (1988) starring Eddie Murphy in this 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition! The newly restored movie is packaged in combo edition from Paramount that includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as previously released bonus material.

To enter the giveaway just Follow Us on Twitter and retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will be contacted and receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

We're giving away a copy of Coming to America 4k Blu-ray #SteelBook edition! Just Follow Us & Retweet to enter! One random winner selected. US residents only. Ends Tues. Dec. 1st at midnight PT. Details: https://t.co/ldjoIul9vb#Giveaway #Giveaways #EddieMurphy #comedy pic.twitter.com/uIpZhCmbJq — HD Report (@hdreport) November 25, 2020

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Giveaway entries end Dec. 1, 2020 at midnight PT. Full Giveaway Rules

