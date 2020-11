AT&T & DIRECTV Free Channel Previews Over Thanksgiving Weekend

AT&T is offering free previews of HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, and EPIX over Thanksgiving weekend starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and running through Sunday, Nov. 29.

The free network and channel previews are available on AT&T TV, AT&T U-Verse, and DirecTV.

Channels include:

HBO East/West, HBO2 East/West, HBO Family East/West, HBO Latino

ActionMAX, Cinemax East/West

SHOWTIME East/West, SHOWTIME Extreme, SHOWTIME 2 East/West

EPIX, EPIX 2, EPIX Hits

See guides for AT&T TV (streaming channels), AT&T U-verse (HD channels) and DIRECTV (HD channels).