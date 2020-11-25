End of the world epic ‘2012’ upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

The epic end of the world film 2012 has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for release on January 19, 2021.

The Ultra HD presentation features HDR10 High Dynamic Range for increased color depth and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 offering immersive multi-channel audio.

Previously released bonus material includes several featurettes, intereractive Mayan calendar, deleted scenes, alternate ending, feature commentary, and more.

The $200M movie was directed by Roland Emmerich and stars John Cusack, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Oliver Platt.

2012 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is currently priced $22.99 (List: $30.99) Buy on Amazon

Special Features:

Discovery Channel’s 2012 Apocalypse

Interactive Mayan Calendar

Bringing the Epic to Life

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Ending

Picture-in-Picture: Roland’s Vision

Feature Commentary

Adam Lambert Music Video



