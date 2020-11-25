End of the world epic ‘2012’ upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

The epic end of the world film 2012 has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for release on January 19, 2021.
The Ultra HD presentation features HDR10 High Dynamic Range for increased color depth and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 offering immersive multi-channel audio.
Previously released bonus material includes several featurettes, intereractive Mayan calendar, deleted scenes, alternate ending, feature commentary, and more.
The $200M movie was directed by Roland Emmerich and stars John Cusack, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Oliver Platt.
2012 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is currently priced $22.99 (List: $30.99) Buy on Amazon
Special Features:
- Discovery Channel’s 2012 Apocalypse
- Interactive Mayan Calendar
- Bringing the Epic to Life
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Ending
- Picture-in-Picture: Roland’s Vision
- Feature Commentary
- Adam Lambert Music Video