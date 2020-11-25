Home Blu-ray Disc End of the world epic '2012' upgraded to 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

End of the world epic ‘2012’ upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

By contributor
0

2012 4k Blu-rayThe epic end of the world film 2012 has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for release on January 19, 2021.

The Ultra HD presentation features HDR10 High Dynamic Range for increased color depth and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 offering immersive multi-channel audio.

Previously released bonus material includes several featurettes, intereractive Mayan calendar, deleted scenes, alternate ending, feature commentary, and more.

The $200M movie was directed by Roland Emmerich and stars John Cusack, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Oliver Platt.

2012 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is currently priced $22.99 (List: $30.99) Buy on Amazon

Special Features:

  • Discovery Channel’s 2012 Apocalypse
  • Interactive Mayan Calendar
  • Bringing the Epic to Life
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Alternate Ending
  • Picture-in-Picture: Roland’s Vision
  • Feature Commentary
  • Adam Lambert Music Video


Related Articles:

Previous articleGiveaway: Eddie Murphy in Coming to America 4k Blu-ray SteelBook!
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Giveaway: Eddie Murphy in Coming to America 4k Blu-ray SteelBook!

hdreport - 0
We’re giving away a copy of Coming to America (1988) starring Eddie Murphy in this 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition! The newly restored movie is...
Read more
AT&T TV

AT&T & DIRECTV Free Channel Previews Over Thanksgiving Weekend

contributor - 24
AT&T is offering free previews of HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, and EPIX over Thanksgiving weekend starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and running through Sunday,...
Read more
Comcast Xfinity TV

Comcast Offers Free Channel Previews for Thanksgiving

contributor - 0
This Thanksgiving, Comcast's Xfinity TV is offering free channel previews from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 30. Networks include Epix, HBO/HBO Max, Peacock, Showtime,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

End of the world epic ‘2012’ upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
The epic end of the world film 2012 has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for release on January 19, 2021. The Ultra HD presentation...
Read more

Giveaway: Eddie Murphy in Coming to America 4k Blu-ray SteelBook!

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
We’re giving away a copy of Coming to America (1988) starring Eddie Murphy in this 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition! The newly restored movie is...
Read more

AT&T & DIRECTV Free Channel Previews Over Thanksgiving Weekend

AT&T TV contributor - 24
AT&T is offering free previews of HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, and EPIX over Thanksgiving weekend starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and running through Sunday,...
Read more

Comcast Offers Free Channel Previews for Thanksgiving

Comcast Xfinity TV contributor - 0
This Thanksgiving, Comcast's Xfinity TV is offering free channel previews from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 30. Networks include Epix, HBO/HBO Max, Peacock, Showtime,...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved