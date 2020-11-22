Criterion Restores Fellini Films in 4k for Blu-ray Boxed Set

14 classic films from Italian director Federico Fellini have been packaged in a 15-disc Blu-ray set from Criterion Collection. The boxed set, titled “Essential Fellini,” hits stores on Nov. 24, 2020 with an MSRP of $249.95. (Price: $124.99 Order on Amazon)

Criterion has newly restored 11 of the Fellini films in 4k for this edition. In addition, the short film “Toby Dammit” and TV film “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook” have each received new digital masters. And, all of the 11 films include uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

Essential Fellini includes this films on Blu-ray: Variety Lights (1950), The White Sheik (1952), I Vitelloni (1953), La Strada (1954), Il Bidone (1955), Nights of Cabiria (1957), La Dolce Vitaa (1960), 8 1/2 (1963), Juliet of the Spirits (1965), Fellini Satyricon (1969), Roma (1972), Amarcord (1973), And the Ship Sails On (1983), and Intervista (1987).

Special Features

New 4K restorations of 11 films

New digital restorations of “Toby Dammit” and “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook”

Feature documentaries “Fellini: I’m a Born Liar” and “Marcello Mastroianni: I Remember”

Audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews with Fellini, video essays, and more

Deluxe packaging including two books with notes on the films, new essays, and Fellini memorabilia





Description: Bringing together fourteen of the director’s greatest spectacles, all beautifully restored, this centenary box set is a monument to an artist who conjured a cinematic universe all his own: a vision of the world as a three-ring circus in which his innermost infatuations, fears, and fantasies take center stage.