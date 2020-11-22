Home Blu-ray Disc Criterion Restores Fellini Films in 4k for Blu-ray Boxed Set
Criterion Restores Fellini Films in 4k for Blu-ray Boxed Set

Essential Fellini Blu-ray

14 classic films from Italian director Federico Fellini have been packaged in a 15-disc Blu-ray set from Criterion Collection. The boxed set, titled “Essential Fellini,” hits stores on Nov. 24, 2020 with an MSRP of $249.95. (Price: $124.99 Order on Amazon)

Criterion has newly restored 11 of the Fellini films in 4k for this edition. In addition, the short film “Toby Dammit” and TV film “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook” have each received new digital masters. And, all of the 11 films include uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

Essential Fellini includes this films on Blu-ray: Variety Lights (1950), The White Sheik (1952), I Vitelloni (1953), La Strada (1954), Il Bidone (1955), Nights of Cabiria (1957), La Dolce Vitaa (1960), 8 1/2 (1963), Juliet of the Spirits (1965), Fellini Satyricon (1969), Roma (1972), Amarcord (1973), And the Ship Sails On (1983), and Intervista (1987).

Special Features

  • New 4K restorations of 11 films
  • New digital restorations of “Toby Dammit” and “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook”
  • Feature documentaries “Fellini: I’m a Born Liar” and “Marcello Mastroianni: I Remember”
  • Audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews with Fellini, video essays, and more
  • Deluxe packaging including two books with notes on the films, new essays, and Fellini memorabilia


Essential Fellini Blu-ray openDescription: Bringing together fourteen of the director’s greatest spectacles, all beautifully restored, this centenary box set is a monument to an artist who conjured a cinematic universe all his own: a vision of the world as a three-ring circus in which his innermost infatuations, fears, and fantasies take center stage.

