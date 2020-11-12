Elysium upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR & Dolby Atmos

Neill Blomkamp’s Elysium starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.
On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 to expand the color depth. Aspect ratio is 2.39:1.
Audio has also been upgraded from previous Blu-ray editions to English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.
There are special bonus features on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (see details below), as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
The combo edition of Elysium from Sony Pictures (release date pending) is selling for $30.99.
4K Blu-ray Special Features:
- Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of the film
- The Hero, The Psychopath, and the Characters of the film
- The Art of the Elysium Miniatures
- Bugatti 2154
- Theatrical Trailers
Blu-ray Special Features:
- Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in the film
- Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky
- Extended Scene
- Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of the film
- In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of the film
- The Technology of 2154
- The Journey to Elysium
- Envisioning Elysium
- Capturing Elysium
- Enhancing Elysium