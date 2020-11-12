Home Blu-ray Disc Elysium upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR & Dolby Atmos
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Elysium upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR & Dolby Atmos

By hdreport
0

Elysium 4k Blu-rayNeill Blomkamp’s Elysium starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 to expand the color depth. Aspect ratio is 2.39:1.

Audio has also been upgraded from previous Blu-ray editions to English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Also Read: District 9 landing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in October

There are special bonus features on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (see details below), as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The combo edition of Elysium from Sony Pictures (release date pending) is selling for $30.99. Pre-order on Amazon

4K Blu-ray Special Features:

  • Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of the film
  • The Hero, The Psychopath, and the Characters of the film
  • The Art of the Elysium Miniatures
  • Bugatti 2154
  • Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray Special Features:

  • Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in the film
  • Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky
  • Extended Scene
  • Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of the film
  • In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of the film
  • The Technology of 2154
  • The Journey to Elysium
    • Envisioning Elysium
    • Capturing Elysium
    • Enhancing Elysium



Related Articles:

Previous articleDeal Alert: Take 32% Off This 75″ Samsung QLED 4k TV
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

4k TV

Deal Alert: Take 32% Off This 75″ Samsung QLED 4k TV

DealFinder - 0
This 2020 75" Samsung QLED 4k TV (Model Q70T) packs a lot of technology for the price, with a Quantum Processor 4k, Motion Rate...
Read more
iOS

Now You Can Download Apple TV on PlayStation

contributor - 0
The Apple TV app is now available in the PlayStation Store, downloadable for both the PS4 and new PS5 models releasing on Thursday, Nov....
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

‘Tenet’ up for pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital

hdreport - 0
Christopher Nolan's Tenet is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film releases to home media formats on Dec. 15,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Elysium upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR & Dolby Atmos

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Neill Blomkamp's Elysium starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take 32% Off This 75″ Samsung QLED 4k TV

4k TV DealFinder - 0
This 2020 75" Samsung QLED 4k TV (Model Q70T) packs a lot of technology for the price, with a Quantum Processor 4k, Motion Rate...
Read more

Now You Can Download Apple TV on PlayStation

iOS contributor - 0
The Apple TV app is now available in the PlayStation Store, downloadable for both the PS4 and new PS5 models releasing on Thursday, Nov....
Read more

‘Tenet’ up for pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Christopher Nolan's Tenet is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film releases to home media formats on Dec. 15,...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series QN75Q70TAFXZA

Deal Alert: Take 32% Off This 75″ Samsung QLED 4k TV

DealFinder - 0
ps5-consoles-remote

Now You Can Download Apple TV on PlayStation

contributor - 0