Elysium upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR & Dolby Atmos

Neill Blomkamp’s Elysium starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 to expand the color depth. Aspect ratio is 2.39:1.

Audio has also been upgraded from previous Blu-ray editions to English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

There are special bonus features on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (see details below), as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The combo edition of Elysium from Sony Pictures (release date pending) is selling for $30.99. Pre-order on Amazon

4K Blu-ray Special Features:

Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of the film

The Hero, The Psychopath, and the Characters of the film

The Art of the Elysium Miniatures

Bugatti 2154

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray Special Features:

Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in the film

Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky

Extended Scene

Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of the film

In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of the film

The Technology of 2154

