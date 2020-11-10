Home Blu-ray Disc Giveaway: Disney's Mulan (2020) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Giveaway: Disney's Mulan (2020) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

By DealFinder
Mulan 4k Blu-ray DiscWe’re giving away a copy of Mulan (2020) on 4k Blu-ray Disc! This is the Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney that includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywere.

To enter just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will be contacted and receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Visit us on Twitter or use the embedded tweet below to enter. Giveaway entries end Nov. 17, 2020 at midnight PT. Full Giveaway Rules

