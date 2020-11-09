Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

Japanese animated film “Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro” (1979) will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a new edition on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray enchanced with HDR.

For audio, the edition offers Japanese language, English subtitles, and both English dubs. Bonus material includes interviews, audio commentary, multiple English subtitle tracks, a storyboard version, and trailers.

“Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro” on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $34.95. Buy on Amazon.

Special Features

Interviews

Commentary

Multiple English Subtitle Tracks

Storyboard Version

Trailers

much more!

Synopsis: In the twilight of his career, master thief Lupin the Third’s latest and greatest caper has hit a snag. What should’ve been bags of cash from a national casino turns out to be expert counterfeits! Together with his partner-in-crime Jigen, Lupin heads to the remote European nation of Cagliostro to exact revenge.

