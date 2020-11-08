Tuesday’s New Releases: The Office Complete Series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, & more

The Office: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc boxed set from Universal with all 188 episodes from the 9 seasons (2005 to 2013), along with commentaries, blooper reels, bonus webisodes, and over 15 hours of deleted scenes.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is releasing to Blu-ray Disc & DVD on Nov. 10, 2020. The 1-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Video includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

And, Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York (2019) starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law releases to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital to a single-disc edition from Mpi Home Video. Buy on Amazon

New on Blu-ray Disc, Nov. 10, 2020

TV Shows

The Office: The Complete Series

One-Punch Man Season 2

One-Punch Man: Season 2 – Gift Set

Inuyasha Set 3

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious – The Complete Series

Movies

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020

Mortal (2020)

A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Metamorphosis (2019)

Amazon Women on the Moon (1987)

Burst City (1982)

Bustin’ Loose (1981)

Girlfriends (1978) – Criterion Collection

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

The Beguiled (1971)

Brides of Dracula (1960) – Collector’s Edition

How to Make a Monster (1958)

War of the Colossal Beast (1958)

Tennessee Johnson (1942)

