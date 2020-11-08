Home Blu-ray Disc Tuesday's New Releases: The Office Complete Series, Bill & Ted Face the...
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Tuesday’s New Releases: The Office Complete Series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, & more

By hdreport
0

new-blu-ray-digital-nov-10-2020-960x600The Office: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc boxed set from Universal with all 188 episodes from the 9 seasons (2005 to 2013), along with commentaries, blooper reels, bonus webisodes, and over 15 hours of deleted scenes.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is releasing to Blu-ray Disc & DVD on Nov. 10, 2020. The 1-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Video includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

And, Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York (2019) starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law releases to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital to a single-disc edition from Mpi Home Video. Buy on Amazon

New on Blu-ray Disc, Nov. 10, 2020

TV Shows

  • The Office: The Complete Series
  • One-Punch Man Season 2
  • One-Punch Man: Season 2 – Gift Set
  • Inuyasha Set 3
  • Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious – The Complete Series

Movies

  • Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020
  • Mortal (2020)
  • A Rainy Day in New York (2019)
  • Metamorphosis (2019)
  • Amazon Women on the Moon (1987)
  • Burst City (1982)
  • Bustin’ Loose (1981)
  • Girlfriends (1978) – Criterion Collection
  • The Eiger Sanction (1975)
  • Play Misty for Me (1971)
  • The Beguiled (1971)
  • Brides of Dracula (1960) – Collector’s Edition
  • How to Make a Monster (1958)
  • War of the Colossal Beast (1958)
  • Tennessee Johnson (1942)

Here’s a link to all of this week’s new releases at Amazon.


Related Articles:

Previous articleBill & Ted Face the Music releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Bill & Ted Face the Music releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Bill & Ted Face the Music is releasing to Blu-ray Disc & DVD on Nov. 10, 2020. The 1-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Erotic Thriller ‘Crash’ Restored in 4k for Blu-ray Edition

hdreport - 0
David Cronenberg's Crash (1996) is arriving on Blu-ray Disc on December 1st, 2020. The film, starring James Spader and Holly Hunter, has been restored...
Read more
Deals

Deal Alert: Sony X700 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Only $148

DealFinder - 0
Still haven't taken the plunge into 4k Blu-ray? Sony's UBP-X700 is a great option for the budget-conscious. The X700 is list-priced $249 but on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Tuesday’s New Releases: The Office Complete Series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, & more

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The Office: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc boxed set from Universal with all 188 episodes from the 9 seasons (2005 to 2013), along with...
Read more

Bill & Ted Face the Music releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Bill & Ted Face the Music is releasing to Blu-ray Disc & DVD on Nov. 10, 2020. The 1-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home...
Read more

Erotic Thriller ‘Crash’ Restored in 4k for Blu-ray Edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
David Cronenberg's Crash (1996) is arriving on Blu-ray Disc on December 1st, 2020. The film, starring James Spader and Holly Hunter, has been restored...
Read more

Deal Alert: Sony X700 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Only $148

Deals DealFinder - 0
Still haven't taken the plunge into 4k Blu-ray? Sony's UBP-X700 is a great option for the budget-conscious. The X700 is list-priced $249 but on...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Bill & Ted Face the Music Blu-ray

Bill & Ted Face the Music releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Crash (1996) Blu-ray Criterion Collection

Erotic Thriller ‘Crash’ Restored in 4k for Blu-ray Edition

hdreport - 0