Tuesday’s New Releases: The Office Complete Series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, & more

The Office: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc boxed set from Universal with all 188 episodes from the 9 seasons (2005 to 2013), along with commentaries, blooper reels, bonus webisodes, and over 15 hours of deleted scenes.
Bill & Ted Face the Music is releasing to Blu-ray Disc & DVD on Nov. 10, 2020. The 1-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Video includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
And, Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York (2019) starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law releases to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital to a single-disc edition from Mpi Home Video. Buy on Amazon
New on Blu-ray Disc, Nov. 10, 2020
TV Shows
- The Office: The Complete Series
- One-Punch Man Season 2
- One-Punch Man: Season 2 – Gift Set
- Inuyasha Set 3
- Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious – The Complete Series
Movies
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020
- Mortal (2020)
- A Rainy Day in New York (2019)
- Metamorphosis (2019)
- Amazon Women on the Moon (1987)
- Burst City (1982)
- Bustin’ Loose (1981)
- Girlfriends (1978) – Criterion Collection
- The Eiger Sanction (1975)
- Play Misty for Me (1971)
- The Beguiled (1971)
- Brides of Dracula (1960) – Collector’s Edition
- How to Make a Monster (1958)
- War of the Colossal Beast (1958)
- Tennessee Johnson (1942)
