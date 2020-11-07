Bill & Ted Face the Music releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Bill & Ted Face the Music is releasing to Blu-ray Disc & DVD on Nov. 10, 2020. The 1-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Video includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with a 24-bit English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, German, and Spanish.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has an MSRP of $35.99 (Now $19.99). Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. will also release a 3-Movie Collection on Nov. 10 with Bill & Ted Face the Music, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure for $45.99 (Now $29.99). Buy on Amazon





