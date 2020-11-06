Deal Alert: Sony X700 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Only $148

Still haven’t taken the plunge into 4k Blu-ray? Sony’s UBP-X700 is a great option for the budget-conscious. The X700 is list-priced $249 but on sale right now for only $148 on Amazon. The X700 has built-in WiFi and supports both HDR10 & Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content, as well as support for 3D Blu-ray and Dolby Atmos passthrough with two HDMI outputs (1 dedicated for audio). Jump over to Amazon to grab the X700 while supplies last.

