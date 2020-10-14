Star Trek: Discovery & Picard streaming in Dolby Vision

“Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard” are streaming in Dolby Vision on supporting devices and TVs, but not 4k Ultra HD.

Perhaps while lamenting the lack of 4k streaming on CBS, I completely failed to notice the addition of Dolby Vision to certain shows. Indeed, both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard make use of Dolby Vision to expand the color depth.

Unfortunately the episodes are not in 4k resolution as well.

For those of you who haven’t been closely watching the expansion of Dolby Vision and HDR10, the color specs can be embedded in HD streams and render in non-4k resolutions on supporting TVs, tablets and phones. (Here’s a list of some mobile devices that support HDR.)

‘Discovery‘ and ‘Picard’ burst with vivid colors (even without Dolby Vision), but the streams in 4k would look so much better in 4k. Check out the latest episodes of The Good Fight and you’ll find super crisp 4k imagery combined with DV that can utilize 10-bits of color space.

How do you know if your viewing Dolby Vision HDR for sure? Unless your TV displays a label (not just the label shown on a streaming service like CBS, Netflix, etc.) the only way to be sure is turn off HDR and compare the image without it.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery premieres Thursday, Oct. 15, so we’re hoping the series will make the jump to 4k just like episodes of The Good Fight (from Season 4) and The Twilight Zone (from Season 2) have.

Hopefully, CBS’s upcoming Limited Series The Stand will also feature Dolby Vision and 4k resolution.

Season One of Star Trek: Picard just released to Blu-ray Disc and a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on Oct. 6th, 2020. The 1080p video looks exceptional, but sadly traditional Blu-ray Discs are not encoded with HDR specs.

Also Read: How to Stream 4k UHD with High Dynamic Range (HDR)