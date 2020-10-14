Home Streaming CBS All Access Star Trek: Discovery & Picard streaming in Dolby Vision
StreamingCBS All AccessHDRNews

Star Trek: Discovery & Picard streaming in Dolby Vision

By Jeff Chabot
0

star-trek-picard-dolby-vision-2“Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard” are streaming in Dolby Vision on supporting devices and TVs, but not 4k Ultra HD.

Perhaps while lamenting the lack of 4k streaming on CBS, I completely failed to notice the addition of Dolby Vision to certain shows. Indeed, both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard make use of Dolby Vision to expand the color depth.

Unfortunately the episodes are not in 4k resolution as well.

For those of you who haven’t been closely watching the expansion of Dolby Vision and HDR10, the color specs can be embedded in HD streams and render in non-4k resolutions on supporting TVs, tablets and phones. (Here’s a list of some mobile devices that support HDR.)

‘Discovery‘ and ‘Picard’ burst with vivid colors (even without Dolby Vision), but the streams in 4k would look so much better in 4k. Check out the latest episodes of The Good Fight and you’ll find super crisp 4k imagery combined with DV that can utilize 10-bits of color space.

How do you know if your viewing Dolby Vision HDR for sure? Unless your TV displays a label (not just the label shown on a streaming service like CBS, Netflix, etc.) the only way to be sure is turn off HDR and compare the image without it.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery premieres Thursday, Oct. 15, so we’re hoping the series will make the jump to 4k just like episodes of The Good Fight (from Season 4) and The Twilight Zone (from Season 2) have.

Hopefully, CBS’s upcoming Limited Series The Stand will also feature Dolby Vision and 4k resolution.

Season One of Star Trek: Picard just released to Blu-ray Disc and a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on Oct. 6th, 2020. The 1080p video looks exceptional, but sadly traditional Blu-ray Discs are not encoded with HDR specs.

Also Read: How to Stream 4k UHD with High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Related Articles:

Previous articleLast Minute Prime Deals on TVs, Media Players, Security Cams & more
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Deals

Last Minute Prime Deals on TVs, Media Players, Security Cams & more

DealFinder - 0
Prime Day 2020 is almost over but here are a few last-minute deals that are worth checking out. Of course, you have to be...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Review of Full Metal Jacket on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Full Metal Jacket was only nominated for one Academy Award, but the film certainly has more ponderance than its awards and nominations suggest. For...
Read more
Apple

Prime Deal: Apple AirPods with Charging Case only $114.99!

DealFinder - 0
We don't typically see Apple products, especially AirPods, discounted this low. Right now you can get the AirPods with wired charging case for just...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

Paid Amazon Link
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Paid Amazon Link Westworld: Season 3 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Star Trek: Discovery & Picard streaming in Dolby Vision

CBS All Access Jeff Chabot - 0
"Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard" are streaming in Dolby Vision on supporting devices and TVs, but not 4k Ultra HD. Perhaps while lamenting the...
Read more

Last Minute Prime Deals on TVs, Media Players, Security Cams & more

Deals DealFinder - 0
Prime Day 2020 is almost over but here are a few last-minute deals that are worth checking out. Of course, you have to be...
Read more

Review of Full Metal Jacket on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Full Metal Jacket was only nominated for one Academy Award, but the film certainly has more ponderance than its awards and nominations suggest. For...
Read more

Prime Deal: Apple AirPods with Charging Case only $114.99!

Apple DealFinder - 0
We don't typically see Apple products, especially AirPods, discounted this low. Right now you can get the AirPods with wired charging case for just...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
last-minute-prime-day-deals

Last Minute Prime Deals on TVs, Media Players, Security Cams &...

DealFinder - 0
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 4k Blu-ray movie still

Review of Full Metal Jacket on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0