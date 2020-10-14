Home Deals Last Minute Prime Deals on TVs, Media Players, Security Cams & more
Last Minute Prime Deals on TVs, Media Players, Security Cams & more

last-minute-prime-day-dealsPrime Day 2020 is almost over but here are a few last-minute deals that are worth checking out. Of course, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals and free shipping.

  • Fire HD 10 Tablet (10″) 32GB
    List: $149.99 | Sale: $79.99 Buy on Amazon
  • Fire TV Cube w/Alexa & 4k/HDR
    List: $119 | Sale: $79.99 Buy on Amazon
  • SAMSUNG Q60T Series 50-inch Class QLED Smart TV
    List: $649.99 | Sale: 497.99 Buy on Amazon
  • SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q800T Series – Real 8K
    List: $3,499 | Sale $2,297 Buy on Amazon
  • Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security kit w/Alexa
    List: $249.99 | Sale: $149.99 Buy on Amazon
  • Apple AirPods Pro Model
    List: $249.99 | Sale: $199.99 Buy on Amazon
  • Sony (WHCH710N) Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
    List: $199 | Sale: $88 Buy on Amazon
  • LG 55″ 4K Smart OLED TV (OLED55CXPUA) w/Alexa (2020)
    List: $1,999 | Sale: $1,596 Buy on Amazon

Check out more last minute deals on Amazon’s Prime Day.

