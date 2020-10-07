Home Apple Apple tvOS 14.0.2 Rolls Out Days After 14.0.1
Apple tvOS 14.0.2 Rolls Out Days After 14.0.1

By hdreport
Apple’s latest rollout of tvOS 14.0.2 for Apple TV and Apple TV 4k comes just 11 days after 14.0.1 launched. Apple doesn’t specify exactly why the quick update was needed, only stating that 14.0.2 brings “general performance and stability improvements.”

The update likely fixes some bugs and addresses issues we’ve seen with Picture-in-Picture. There may also have been some compatibility problems with HomeKit connectivity.

Apple’s tvOS 14.0.1 firmware update brought the following enhancements:

  • Audio Sharing – Connect two sets of Airpods or compatible Beats headphones to Apple TV 4k
  • Picture in Picture – play two videos at the same time
  • Camera View – Get a notification from HomeKit-enabled devices (or see them all in Control Center by asking Siri)
  • Gaming – Jump back into a game with Continue Playing in Apple Arcade. And, switch between players in Control Center
  • Choose Your Aerials – From Settings, choose the type of Aerials that play

To update your Apple TV, first make sure you have a wired or WiFi internet connection. The, go to the Settings app and select System > Software Updates. Select Check for Updates to see if your Apple TV automatically updated or not.

Also Read: Apple TV 4k vs. Apple TV Comparison

Source: Apple

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

