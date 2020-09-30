Home Blu-ray Disc Unhinged releasing to Blu-ray & DVD. But not 4k?
Unhinged releasing to Blu-ray & DVD. But not 4k?

By hdreport
Unhinged Blu-rayUnhinged (2020) starring Russell Crowe will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Nov. 17th, but so far Lionsgate has not listed the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Lionsgate (packaging Unhinged for Solstice Studios) is one of the largest 4k Blu-ray distributors with over 100 single titles released or scheduled. So, it’s surprising the title won’t be available in 4k right away, not only on disc but in digital as well.

A 4k Blu-ray would be ideal for its audio properties, as Unhinged was mixed in Dolby Atmos for its theatrical presentation. It’s worth noting however that Apple iTunes has Unhinged listed for pre-order in Digital HD (not 4k) featuring Dolby Atmos audio. It’s rare to find an HD title with Dolby Atmos, just as it is an HD title with Dolby Vision/HDR10.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Lionsgate includes a DVD and Digital Copy, and, does come with a couple of extras including audio commentary from Director Derrick Borte and production staff along with a featurette titled “This Side of Rage.” Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

Unhinged (2020) on Blu-ray (MSRP: $39.99) and DVD (MSRP: $29.95) are up for pre-order on Amazon. (Remember, Amazon charges the lowest price upon ship date.)


