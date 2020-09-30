Home Streaming AT&T TV AT&T DirecTV Offering Free Preview of Showtime & EPIX
StreamingAT&T TVFiber-Optics HDAT&T U-VerseChannel NewsSatellite HDDIRECTVDIRECTV NewsFree PreviewsNewsTV News

AT&T DirecTV Offering Free Preview of Showtime & EPIX

By contributor
0

showtime epix logosAT&T and DirecTV are offering a free preview of premium movie networks Showtime & EPIX starting on Thursday, October 1st and ending on Sunday, October 4th.

If you don’t subscribe to either network it’s a great time to clear some space on your DVR and record some shows and movies you might not get to over the weekend.

On Showtime, it’s worth checking out the new limited series The Good Lord Bird and popular shows such as The Affair, Shameless, and Billions. Recent movies playing inclue Hustlers, Waves, and On the Basis of Sex.

On EPIX, watch the entire first season of the original series Britannia in time for the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4. Or, catch movies like Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Pet Sematary, and Fighting with My Family.

Related Articles:

Previous articleUnhinged releasing to Blu-ray & DVD. But not 4k?
Next articleBlade (1998) coming to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & Dolby Atmos
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Android

Google Play Movies & TV app rebranded as Google TV

contributor - 0
Google is rolling out a new brand name for the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android mobile devices. The app is now...
Read more
4k

Blade (1998) coming to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

hdreport - 0
We are no doubt excited about this upcoming 4k title from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Blade (1998) starring Wesley Snipes has been upgraded...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Unhinged releasing to Blu-ray & DVD. But not 4k?

hdreport - 0
Unhinged (2020) starring Russell Crowe will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Nov. 17th, but so far Lionsgate has not listed the movie...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Sony X1 4k HDR TV

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Google Play Movies & TV app rebranded as Google TV

Android contributor - 0
Google is rolling out a new brand name for the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android mobile devices. The app is now...
Read more

Blade (1998) coming to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

4k hdreport - 0
We are no doubt excited about this upcoming 4k title from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Blade (1998) starring Wesley Snipes has been upgraded...
Read more

AT&T DirecTV Offering Free Preview of Showtime & EPIX

AT&T TV contributor - 0
AT&T and DirecTV are offering a free preview of premium movie networks Showtime & EPIX starting on Thursday, October 1st and ending on Sunday,...
Read more

Unhinged releasing to Blu-ray & DVD. But not 4k?

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Unhinged (2020) starring Russell Crowe will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Nov. 17th, but so far Lionsgate has not listed the movie...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Google TV app logo

Google Play Movies & TV app rebranded as Google TV

contributor - 0
Blade 4k Blu-ray

Blade (1998) coming to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

hdreport - 0