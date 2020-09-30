AT&T DirecTV Offering Free Preview of Showtime & EPIX

AT&T and DirecTV are offering a free preview of premium movie networks Showtime & EPIX starting on Thursday, October 1st and ending on Sunday, October 4th.

If you don’t subscribe to either network it’s a great time to clear some space on your DVR and record some shows and movies you might not get to over the weekend.

On Showtime, it’s worth checking out the new limited series The Good Lord Bird and popular shows such as The Affair, Shameless, and Billions. Recent movies playing inclue Hustlers, Waves, and On the Basis of Sex.

On EPIX, watch the entire first season of the original series Britannia in time for the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4. Or, catch movies like Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Pet Sematary, and Fighting with My Family.