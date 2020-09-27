Home Blu-ray Disc New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Sept. 29
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Sept. 29

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-digital-sept-29-2020-960x600New on Blu-ray Disc this week is Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 3 with six masterworks from around the world restored in 4k for this special Blu-ray edition. The 9-disc collection (3 Blu-rays & 6 DVDs) includes wors from from Brazil (Pixote), Cuba (Lucía), Indonesia (After the Curfew), Iran (Downpour), Mauritania (Soleil Ô), and Mexico (Dos monjes). Buy on Amazon

David Lynch’s The Elephant Man (1980) has been restored in 4k by Criterion Collection for this new Blu-ray edition that includes archival interviews, an audio recording with Lynch at the American Film Institute, a reading from “Room to Dream,” and more. Buy on Amazon

Focus Features 10-Movie Spotlight Collection on Blu-ray features a selection from the niche film distributor including Harriet, Pride & Prejudice, Brokeback Mountain, On the Basis of Sex, Moonrise Kingdom, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Theory of Everything, Burn After Reading, and Lost in Translation in a 10-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Buy on Amazon

80’s comedy Gotcha! starring Anthony Edwards and Linda Fiorentino is releasing to a Region A Blu-ray from KL Studio Classics. The edition includes new audio commentary by Director Jeff Kanew along with other extras. Buy on Amazon

And, Season One of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) hits stores in a 4-disc edition from Showtime Networks with all all ten episodes from the 2020 season. Buy on Amazon

Those are our top picks of new releases for the week. See an extended list below and all of this week’s new home media releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray Disc, Sept. 29, 2020

  • Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 3
  • Focus Features 10-Movie Spotlight Collection
  • Illumination Presents: 10-Movie Collection
  • The Elephant Man (1980) – Criterion Collection
  • Gotcha!
  • Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Season One
  • Genesis II / Planet Earth 2-Film Collection – Warner Archive
  • Ghost Ship – Collector’s Edition
  • Bleach (TV) Set 8
  • Five Graves to Cairo
  • Cruel Jaws
  • Wicked City
  • Pandemonium
  • The Legend Of Tomiris
  • Galaxy Express 999 TV Series Collection 3
  • Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile
  • Memphis Belle

Anime on Blu-ray

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 1
  • Fire Force: Season 1 – Part 2
  • Kemono Michi: Rise Up – The Complete Series

Digital

  • Hitting the Apex
  • Inez & Doug & Kira
  • Klimt & Schiele: Eros and Psyche

See all new Blu-ray & Digital releases this week

