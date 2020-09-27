New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, Sept. 29

New on Blu-ray Disc this week is Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 3 with six masterworks from around the world restored in 4k for this special Blu-ray edition. The 9-disc collection (3 Blu-rays & 6 DVDs) includes wors from from Brazil (Pixote), Cuba (Lucía), Indonesia (After the Curfew), Iran (Downpour), Mauritania (Soleil Ô), and Mexico (Dos monjes). Buy on Amazon

David Lynch's The Elephant Man (1980) has been restored in 4k by Criterion Collection for this new Blu-ray edition that includes archival interviews, an audio recording with Lynch at the American Film Institute, a reading from "Room to Dream," and more.

Focus Features 10-Movie Spotlight Collection on Blu-ray features a selection from the niche film distributor including Harriet, Pride & Prejudice, Brokeback Mountain, On the Basis of Sex, Moonrise Kingdom, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Theory of Everything, Burn After Reading, and Lost in Translation in a 10-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

80's comedy Gotcha! starring Anthony Edwards and Linda Fiorentino is releasing to a Region A Blu-ray from KL Studio Classics. The edition includes new audio commentary by Director Jeff Kanew along with other extras.

And, Season One of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) hits stores in a 4-disc edition from Showtime Networks with all all ten episodes from the 2020 season.

Those are our top picks of new releases for the week. See an extended list below

New Blu-ray Disc, Sept. 29, 2020

Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 3

Focus Features 10-Movie Spotlight Collection

Illumination Presents: 10-Movie Collection

The Elephant Man (1980) – Criterion Collection

Gotcha!

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Season One

Genesis II / Planet Earth 2-Film Collection – Warner Archive

Ghost Ship – Collector’s Edition

Bleach (TV) Set 8

Five Graves to Cairo

Cruel Jaws

Wicked City

Pandemonium

The Legend Of Tomiris

Galaxy Express 999 TV Series Collection 3

Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile

Memphis Belle

Anime on Blu-ray

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Part 1

Fire Force: Season 1 – Part 2

Kemono Michi: Rise Up – The Complete Series

Digital

Hitting the Apex

Inez & Doug & Kira

Klimt & Schiele: Eros and Psyche

