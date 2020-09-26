Home Deals Deal Alert: Fire HD10 Tablet 32GB only $109.99
DealsFeaturedNewsHardwareTablets

Deal Alert: Fire HD10 Tablet 32GB only $109.99

By DealFinder
0

Fire-HD-10-TabletFor a limited time Amazon is taking $40 (27%) off the list price of the Fire HD10 tablet with 32GB storage. The tablet is now priced $109.99 and features a 10.1″ screen, Full HD (1080p) resolution, 2GB RAM, and is 30% faster than the previous model with the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Fire HD10 tablet is available in White, Plum, Black and Twilight Blue. Jump over to Amazon to grab a Fire HD10 at this low price. Not enough storage space for you? They’ve also got the Fire HD10 64GB model for only $149.99 (Save $40).




Related Articles:

Previous articleAkira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

Akira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Katsuhiro Ôtomo's classic Japanese animated feature Akira (1988) has been remastered in 4k. You may have noticed the film is playing in limited theaters...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Tremors (1990) restored in 4k for UHD Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions

hdreport - 0
Arrow Films has restored Ron Underwood's 1990 film Tremors in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray edition. The director and...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Read a Review of ‘The King of Staten Island’ on Blu-ray Disc

Sharon Enck - 0
SNL breakout Pete Davidson's story is one that a lot of fans are familiar with. From his struggle with Crone's disease, losing his firefighter...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Sony X1 4k HDR TV

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Deal Alert: Fire HD10 Tablet 32GB only $109.99

Deals DealFinder - 0
For a limited time Amazon is taking $40 (27%) off the list price of the Fire HD10 tablet with 32GB storage. The tablet is...
Read more

Akira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

4k hdreport - 0
Katsuhiro Ôtomo's classic Japanese animated feature Akira (1988) has been remastered in 4k. You may have noticed the film is playing in limited theaters...
Read more

Tremors (1990) restored in 4k for UHD Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Arrow Films has restored Ron Underwood's 1990 film Tremors in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray edition. The director and...
Read more

Read a Review of ‘The King of Staten Island’ on Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc Sharon Enck - 0
SNL breakout Pete Davidson's story is one that a lot of fans are familiar with. From his struggle with Crone's disease, losing his firefighter...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Akira 4k Blu-ray Funimation

Akira (1988) remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Tremors-4k-Blu-ray-2-disc-Limited-Edition-1000px

Tremors (1990) restored in 4k for UHD Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions

hdreport - 0