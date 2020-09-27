Home Movie & TV News 2020 NBA Finals Schedule, Channel & How to Watch
2020 NBA Finals Schedule, Channel & How to Watch

nba 2020 finals horizontal logoThe 2020 NBA Finals have been determined. The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Miami Heat starting on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Boston Celtics couldn’t withstand the Heat to force a Game 7, losing on Sunday evening 125-113 to a well-disciplined Miami team lead by Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic.

On Saturday, the Lakers took care of the Denver Nuggets ending the series with a 117-107 win lead by Lebron James’ 38 points and Anthony Davis’ 27 points.

The NBA Finals (from “the bubble” at Disney World) will be broadcast by ABC (through local affiliates, cable, and satellite television) as well as live streaming on YouTube TV.

2020 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1
Wednesday, September 30
Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

Game 2
Friday, October 2
Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

Game 3
Sunday, October 4
Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat

Game 4
Tuesday, October 6
Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat

Game 5*
Friday, October 9
Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

Game 6*
Sunday, October 11
Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat

Game 7*
Tuesday, October 13
Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

*If necessary

