Collateral (2004) upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Paramount Picture’s Collateral (2004) starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and will release on December 8, 2020. The Michael Mann-directed 2004 film was nominated for 2 Oscars including Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Jamie Foxx) and Best Achievement in Film Editing.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Collateral is presented at 2.40:1 aspect in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range . This is a remastered but upscaled version of the film to Ultra HD, as the original film was mastered in 2k. The included Blu-ray, however, also presents the remastered film in 1080p. We don’t have clarification on the audio specs yet, but past Blu-ray editions provided a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Previously released bonus materials with the 4k Blu-ray edition include commentary from Director Michael Mann, a deleted scene with commentary, a rehearsal with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, and more.

Collateral (2004) on 4k Blu-ray Ultra HD (with Blu-ray and Digital Copy) is priced $24.99.

Special Features (Previously Released)

Commentary by Director Michael Mann

City of Night: The Making of Collateral

Special Delivery

Deleted Scene with Commentary

Shooting on Location: Annie’s Office

Tom Cruise & Jamie Foxx Rehearse

Visual FX: MTA Train



