Tremors (1990) restored in 4k for UHD Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions

Tremors-4k-Blu-ray-2-disc-Limited-Edition-1000pxArrow Films has restored Ron Underwood’s 1990 film Tremors in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray edition. The director and cinematographer-approved new scans of the original negatives have been remastered and present Tremors on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, as well as an improved downsample for a new 1080p print.

Both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray 2-disc limited editions of Tremors are loaded with extras including a 60-page perfect-bound book, fold-out poster, reproduction art cards, and reversible slipcover with custom illustration from artist Matt Frank. Bonus material on the discs feature new commentaries, new interviews, and new featurettes along with previously released extras. (See a detailed list of bonus materials below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Tremors is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (compatible with HDR10) and restored DTS-HD Master Audio original theatrical mix in 2.0 stereo, 4.0 surround, & remix in 5.1 surround audio. On Blu-ray, Tremors is presented iin 1080p with the same audio options as the 4k Blu-ray edition.

Both Tremors Limited Editions arrive on Dec. 15, 2020. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray version of Tremors is priced $59.99, while the Blu-ray edition is priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)

Tremors 2-Disc Blu-ray Limited Edition

Tremors-Blu-ray-2-disc-Limited-Edition-600px




Tremors 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

  • New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Ron Underwood & director of photography Alex&er Gruszynski
  • 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Kim Newman & Jonathan Melville & selected archive materials
  • Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original & newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank + Small fold-out double-sided poster featuring new Graboid X-ray art by Matt Frank
  • Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards
  • Limited Edition packaging w/ reversible sleeve featuring original & newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC 1 FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Restored DTS-HD MA original theatrical 2.0 stereo, 4.0 surround, & remixed 5.1 surround audio options
  • Optional English subtitles
  • New audio commentary by director Ron Underwood & writers/producers Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson
  • New audio commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors
  • Making Perfection, a br& new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast & crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) & revisiting the original locations
  • The Truth About Tremors, a newly filmed interview w/ co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film s rocky road to the screen
  • Bad Vibrations, a newly filmed interview w/ director of photography Alex&er Gruszynski
  • Aftershocks & Other Rumblings, newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett
  • Digging in the Dirt, a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film s extensive visual effects
  • Music for Graboids, a new featurette on the film s music with composers Ernest Troost & Robert Folk
  • Pardon My French!, a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version
  • The Making of Tremors, an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers & special effects teams
  • Creature Featurette, an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids
  • Electronic press kit featurette & interviews with Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross & Reba McEntire
  • Deleted scenes, including the original opening scene
  • Theatrical trailers, TV & radio spots for the original film + trailers for the entire Tremors franchise
  • Comprehensive image galleries, including rare behind-the-scenes stills, storyboards & two different drafts of the screenpla

DISC 2 INTERVIEWS & SHORT FILMS (LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

  • Extended hour-long interviews with Ron Underwood, creature designer Alec Gillis & more!
  • Outtakes w/ optional introduction & commentary by S.S. Wilson
  • Three early shorts by the makers of Tremors

Tremors Blu-ray Limited Edition

Previous articleRead a Review of 'The King of Staten Island' on Blu-ray Disc
RELATED ARTICLES

