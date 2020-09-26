Tremors (1990) restored in 4k for UHD Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions

Arrow Films has restored Ron Underwood’s 1990 film Tremors in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray edition. The director and cinematographer-approved new scans of the original negatives have been remastered and present Tremors on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, as well as an improved downsample for a new 1080p print.

Both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray 2-disc limited editions of Tremors are loaded with extras including a 60-page perfect-bound book, fold-out poster, reproduction art cards, and reversible slipcover with custom illustration from artist Matt Frank. Bonus material on the discs feature new commentaries, new interviews, and new featurettes along with previously released extras. (See a detailed list of bonus materials below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Tremors is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (compatible with HDR10) and restored DTS-HD Master Audio original theatrical mix in 2.0 stereo, 4.0 surround, & remix in 5.1 surround audio. On Blu-ray, Tremors is presented iin 1080p with the same audio options as the 4k Blu-ray edition.

Both Tremors Limited Editions arrive on Dec. 15, 2020. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray version of Tremors is priced $59.99, while the Blu-ray edition is priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Ron Underwood & director of photography Alex&er Gruszynski

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Kim Newman & Jonathan Melville & selected archive materials

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original & newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank + Small fold-out double-sided poster featuring new Graboid X-ray art by Matt Frank

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards

Limited Edition packaging w/ reversible sleeve featuring original & newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC 1 FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Restored DTS-HD MA original theatrical 2.0 stereo, 4.0 surround, & remixed 5.1 surround audio options

Optional English subtitles

New audio commentary by director Ron Underwood & writers/producers Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson

New audio commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors

Making Perfection , a br& new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast & crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) & revisiting the original locations

, a br& new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast & crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) & revisiting the original locations The Truth About Tremors , a newly filmed interview w/ co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film s rocky road to the screen

, a newly filmed interview w/ co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film s rocky road to the screen Bad Vibrations , a newly filmed interview w/ director of photography Alex&er Gruszynski

, a newly filmed interview w/ director of photography Alex&er Gruszynski Aftershocks & Other Rumblings , newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett

, newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett Digging in the Dirt , a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film s extensive visual effects

, a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film s extensive visual effects Music for Graboids , a new featurette on the film s music with composers Ernest Troost & Robert Folk

, a new featurette on the film s music with composers Ernest Troost & Robert Folk Pardon My French! , a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version

, a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version The Making of Tremors , an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers & special effects teams

, an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers & special effects teams Creature Featurette , an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids

, an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids Electronic press kit featurette & interviews with Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross & Reba McEntire

Deleted scenes, including the original opening scene

Theatrical trailers, TV & radio spots for the original film + trailers for the entire Tremors franchise

franchise Comprehensive image galleries, including rare behind-the-scenes stills, storyboards & two different drafts of the screenpla

DISC 2 INTERVIEWS & SHORT FILMS (LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

Extended hour-long interviews with Ron Underwood, creature designer Alec Gillis & more!

Outtakes w/ optional introduction & commentary by S.S. Wilson

Three early shorts by the makers of Tremors

Tremors Blu-ray Limited Edition

SPECIAL EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS

New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Ron Underwood and director of photography Alexander Gruszynski

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Kim Newman and Jonathan Melville and selected archive materials

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank + Small fold-out double-sided poster featuring new Graboid X-ray art by Matt Frank

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards

Limited Edition packaging w/ reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC 1 FEATURE & EXTRAS

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation w/ restored DTS-HD MA original theatrical 2.0 stereo, 4.0 surround & remixed 5.1 surround audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by director Ron Underwood and writers/producers Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson

New audio commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors

Making Perfection , a brand new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast and crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) and revisiting the original locations

, a brand new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast and crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) and revisiting the original locations The Truth About Tremors , a newly filmed interview with co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film s rocky road to the screen

, a newly filmed interview with co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film s rocky road to the screen Bad Vibrations , a newly filmed interview with director of photography Alexander Gruszynski

, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Alexander Gruszynski Aftershocks and Other Rumblings , newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett

, newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett Digging in the Dirt , a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film s extensive visual effects

, a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film s extensive visual effects Music for Graboids , a new featurette on the film s music with composers Ernest Troost and Robert Fol

, a new featurette on the film s music with composers Ernest Troost and Robert Fol Pardon My French! , a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version

, a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version The Making of Tremors , an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers and special effects teams

, an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers and special effects teams Creature Featurette , an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids

, an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids Electronic press kit featurette and interviews with Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire

Deleted scenes, including the original opening scene

Theatrical trailers, TV and radio spots for the original film + trailers for the entire Tremors franchise

franchise Comprehensive image galleries, behind-the-scenes stills, storyboards + two different drafts of the screenplay

DISC 2 INTERVIEWS & SHORT FILMS (LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

Extended hour-long interviews with Ron Underwood, creature designer Alec Gillis and more!

Outtakes w/ optional introduction and commentary by S.S. Wilson

Three early shorts by the makers of Tremors







