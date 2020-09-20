Sunday, September 20, 2020
New This Week: Rick & Morty S4, Full Metal Jacket & Stanley Kubrick 4k, Legends of Tomorrow S5 & more

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-digital-sept-22-2020-960x600This week on Blu-ray you can pick up Season 4 of Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty in either a standard edition or SteelBook from Warner Home Video. The fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow arrives on Blu-ray Disc with a Digital Code also from Warner Bros.

On 4k Blu-ray, Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray in a combo edition, and is also included in the Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

There are quite a few collected releases this week on Blu-ray such as the Vincent Price Collection, Rob Zombie Triple Feature and Kevin Smith Collection.

Finally, several Quintin Tarantino films have been re-released to Blu-ray including From Dusk Till Dawn, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill 2-Movie Collection, Pulp Fiction, Sin City (with Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez), Hero (as US presenter).

New on Blu-ray & Digital, Sept. 22, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

  • Rick & Morty [Standard & SteelBook]
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season
  • Doctor Stone: Season One
  • Christ Stopped at Eboli – Criterion Collection
  • She’s All That
  • The Wind Rises
  • Good Will Hunting [15th Anniversary]
  • Baby Teeth
  • The Faculty
  • Never Steal Anything Small
  • The Mask of the Red Death (1964)
  • Rob Zombie Triple Feature
  • Scream 3-Movie Collection
  • Halloween 3-Movie Collection
  • Kevin Smith Collection
  • Hellraiser 4-Movie Collection
  • Mimic 3-Movie Collection

Digital

  • Dogs Don’t Wear Pants – Shutter Original
  • Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story
  • Jay Sebring….Cutting To The Truth
  • Tintoretto: A Rebel in Venice

See all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases this week at Amazon.

