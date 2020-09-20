New This Week: Rick & Morty S4, Full Metal Jacket & Stanley Kubrick 4k, Legends of Tomorrow S5 & more

This week on Blu-ray you can pick up Season 4 of Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty in either a standard edition or SteelBook from Warner Home Video. The fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow arrives on Blu-ray Disc with a Digital Code also from Warner Bros.
On 4k Blu-ray, Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray in a combo edition, and is also included in the Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
There are quite a few collected releases this week on Blu-ray such as the Vincent Price Collection, Rob Zombie Triple Feature and Kevin Smith Collection.
Finally, several Quintin Tarantino films have been re-released to Blu-ray including From Dusk Till Dawn, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill 2-Movie Collection, Pulp Fiction, Sin City (with Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez), Hero (as US presenter).
New on Blu-ray & Digital, Sept. 22, 2020
4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray
- Rick & Morty [Standard & SteelBook]
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season
- Doctor Stone: Season One
- Christ Stopped at Eboli – Criterion Collection
- She’s All That
- The Wind Rises
- Good Will Hunting [15th Anniversary]
- Baby Teeth
- The Faculty
- Never Steal Anything Small
- The Mask of the Red Death (1964)
- Rob Zombie Triple Feature
- Scream 3-Movie Collection
- Halloween 3-Movie Collection
- Kevin Smith Collection
- Hellraiser 4-Movie Collection
- Mimic 3-Movie Collection
Digital
- Dogs Don’t Wear Pants – Shutter Original
- Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story
- Jay Sebring….Cutting To The Truth
- Tintoretto: A Rebel in Venice
