Monday, September 21, 2020
Today's Deal: 75″ Samsung QLED 4K HDR TV only $1,199

Samsung-QN75Q60RAFXZA-Flat-75-inch-QLED-4K-Q60-Series--2019-Ultra-HD-Smart-TV-HDR-Alexa-700pxToday only, grab the Samsung (QN75Q60RAFXZA) 75″ QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV for only $1,199.99! That’s a savings of $300 off the regular price. That’s a whole lot of TV for only $1200! The 4k TV features support for HDR10+ and Alexa voice control! Jump over to Amazon to check it out.

