Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That’s a $102 (20%) savings off the regular price of $499, and the lowest we’ve ever seen the player priced since it was released a year ago.

We rank the DP-UB820 the best 4k Blu-ray player of 2020, and it’s no suprise the product gets 4.5 5 out of 5 stars from Amazon reviewers. The DP-UB820 supports all three popular HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, and HLG, as well as 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC high resolution audio.

Jump over to Amazon to order the Panasonic DP-UB820 while at this price.