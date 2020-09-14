Monday, September 14, 2020
Home 4k Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player
4kDealsFeaturedNewsHardwareUltra HD Blu-ray Player

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

By DealFinder
0

Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player UB820 angleWant to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That’s a $102 (20%) savings off the regular price of $499, and the lowest we’ve ever seen the player priced since it was released a year ago.

We rank the DP-UB820 the best 4k Blu-ray player of 2020, and it’s no suprise the product gets 4.5 5 out of 5 stars from Amazon reviewers. The DP-UB820 supports all three popular HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, and HLG, as well as 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC high resolution audio.

Jump over to Amazon to order the Panasonic DP-UB820 while at this price.

Related Articles:

Previous articleDeal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

DealFinder - 0
Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55" Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 -- a savings of...
Read more
4k

Spaceballs (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

hdreport - 0
For many Star Wars fans, Mel Brooks' Space Balls helped fill the void that existed after 'Return of the Jedi' released four years earlier....
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New Releases This Week: Outlander S5, 21 Jump Street 4k BD, Weathering With You SteelBook & more

hdreport - 0
This week on Blu-ray, Season 5 of the hit Starz series Outlander arrives on Blu-ray Disc in both a Standard Edition and Limited Collector's...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Take 20% Off the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

4k DealFinder - 0
Want to step up your home theater experience? The Panasonic (DP-UB820) 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for just $397.99 at Amazon. That's a $102 (20%)...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

4k DealFinder - 0
Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55" Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 -- a savings of...
Read more

Spaceballs (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

4k hdreport - 0
For many Star Wars fans, Mel Brooks' Space Balls helped fill the void that existed after 'Return of the Jedi' released four years earlier....
Read more

New Releases This Week: Outlander S5, 21 Jump Street 4k BD, Weathering With You SteelBook & more

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
This week on Blu-ray, Season 5 of the hit Starz series Outlander arrives on Blu-ray Disc in both a Standard Edition and Limited Collector's...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Sony-X750H-4k-HDR-TV-rt

Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV

DealFinder - 0
space-balls-poster-crop-800px

Spaceballs (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

hdreport - 0