Saturday, September 12, 2020
NFL RedZone is Free on YouTube TV this Weekend

nfl-redzone-logoYouTube TV is offering NFL RedZone free for the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 season, starting on Friday, Sept. 11 and running through Sunday, Sept. 13.

The preview does not include access during Thursday Night Football (Sept. 10) and Monday Night Football, Sept. 14.

Just this month YouTube TV added NFL Network to its base channel subscription at no extra cost, as well as offering a 7-channel Sports Plus package that includes NFL RedZone.

In addition, YouTube TV is offering a discounted year subscription to HBO Max. The service, which usually costs $14.99 per month, can be purchased for $11.99 for a savings of $36 for the entire year.

