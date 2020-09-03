YouTube TV adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone & Sports Plus Add-On

Here’s some good news for YouTube TV subscribers. The service has added NFL Network to its base channel membership at no extra change.

In addition, NFL RedZone is part of the new Sports Plus add-on that also launched today. The 7-channel package includes networks such as Fox College Sports, GOLTV, and Fox Soccer Plus.

The addition of NFL Network comes just before the scheduled start of the NFL season on Thursday, September 10.

“The opportunity to give NFL Network and NFL RedZone the broadest distribution as possible to our fans remains a top priority for us, so we’re pleased to bring our lineup of exclusive live games, informative shows and award-winning content to the YouTube TV channel lineup.” said Hans Schroeder, EVP and COO of NFL Media.

“Sports fans have been some of our most passionate members since we launched YouTube TV, so we’re thrilled to introduce NFL Network to our line-up of more than 85 channels, plus NFL RedZone as part of our new Sports Plus add-on package,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships as YouTube TV.

As well as live exclusive games, popular shows on NFL Network include Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, and NFL Total Access.

YouTube TV recently added 14 channels but increased monthly subscription rates from $50 per month to $64.99 per month.