2020/21 NFL Week 1 Schedule & How To Watch

Week 1 of the 2020/2021 NFL season will start as scheduled albeit with some trepidation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first game of the season positions the Houston Texans agains the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs on NBC at 8:20 PM Eastern Time. On Sunday, 13 games are scheduled highlighted by the Sunday Night matchup betweeen the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday night, Sept. 14, two games are scheduled including the Steelers vs. NY Giants and the Titans vs. the Denver Broncos.

2020/21 NFL Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

2020 Opening Game Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM

Sunday, Sept. 13

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN

Ways To Watch

On Local TV

Tune-in to local broadcasts of NFL games on CBS, FOX & NBC Channels – Thursday Night Football & Sunday games.

Premium TV

Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on DIRECTV or NFL Sunday Ticket TV (NEW). Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC Sports. Catch Monday Night Football on ESPN. NFL RedZone (Highlights from each Red Zone play)

Streaming on TV, Mobile & Browsers

NFL Game Pass – watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season, NFL Sunday Ticket, Game Pass, Yahoo! Sports, CBS All Access, FOX Sports Go, ESPN, and NFL Network.

Mobile Apps

Live on Yahoo! Sports (live, local & primetime) and NFL app (live, local & primetime)

Radio

Find your local radio broadcast using Westwood One Sports or Sirius XM.