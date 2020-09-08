2020/21 NFL Week 1 Schedule & How To Watch

Week 1 of the 2020/2021 NFL season will start as scheduled albeit with some trepidation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first game of the season positions the Houston Texans agains the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs on NBC at 8:20 PM Eastern Time. On Sunday, 13 games are scheduled highlighted by the Sunday Night matchup betweeen the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.
On Monday night, Sept. 14, two games are scheduled including the Steelers vs. NY Giants and the Titans vs. the Denver Broncos.
2020/21 NFL Schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 10
- 2020 Opening Game Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
- Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
- Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
- Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
- Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN
Ways To Watch
On Local TV
Tune-in to local broadcasts of NFL games on CBS, FOX & NBC Channels – Thursday Night Football & Sunday games.
Premium TV
Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on DIRECTV or NFL Sunday Ticket TV (NEW). Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC Sports. Catch Monday Night Football on ESPN. NFL RedZone (Highlights from each Red Zone play)
Streaming on TV, Mobile & Browsers
NFL Game Pass – watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season, NFL Sunday Ticket, Game Pass, Yahoo! Sports, CBS All Access, FOX Sports Go, ESPN, and NFL Network.
Mobile Apps
Live on Yahoo! Sports (live, local & primetime) and NFL app (live, local & primetime)
Radio
Find your local radio broadcast using Westwood One Sports or Sirius XM.