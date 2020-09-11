21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has upgraded both 21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014) to Ultra HD Blu-ray. The combo editions include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Both films are presented in 2160/HDR10 at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as in English, French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014) release on Sept. 15, 2020. The editions are each priced $19.96 (Reg. $22.00) on Amazon.







